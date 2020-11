Honeywell International (HON) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Honeywell International (HON). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $184.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Wesco International, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Honeywell International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.00, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

Based on Honeywell International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.8 billion and net profit of $758 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.09 billion and had a net profit of $1.62 billion.

Honeywell International, Inc. is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment provides aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, turbochargers to improve the performance and efficiency of passenger cars and commercial vehicles as well as spare parts, repair, overhaul and maintenance services like, auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, environmental control systems, wireless connectivity services, electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware and software, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, management and technical services, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, aircraft wheels and brakes, repair and overhaul services, turbochargers and thermal systems. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions and technologies that help owners of homes stay connected and in control of their comfort, security and energy use such as controls and displays for heating, cooling, indoor air quality, ventilation, humidification combustion, lighting and home automation; advanced software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for measuring pressure, air flow, temperature and electrical current; products, services and solutions for measurement, regulation, control and metering of gases and electricity; metering and communications systems for water utilities and industries; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. It provides process solutions in automation control, instrumentation, advanced software, and related services for the oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, industrial power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, biofuels, life sciences, and metals, minerals and mining industries. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software and connected solutions which include personal protection equipment and footwear designed for work, play and outdoor activities. It also offers gas detection technology, mobile devices and software for computing, data collection and thermal printing; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls for sensing and productivity solutions; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. The company was founded by Albert M. Butz in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

