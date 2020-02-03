Honeywell International (HON) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International (HON) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Albany International, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Honeywell International with a $191.29 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Honeywell International’s market cap is currently $123.8B and has a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.