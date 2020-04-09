Honeywell International (HON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Barclays gave Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Nicole Deblase maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Illinois Tool Works.

Honeywell International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.73, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Based on Honeywell International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.5 billion and net profit of $1.56 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.73 billion and had a net profit of $1.72 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Clive Hollick, a Director at HON bought 13,572 shares for a total of $715,075.

Honeywell International, Inc. is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment provides aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, turbochargers to improve the performance and efficiency of passenger cars and commercial vehicles as well as spare parts, repair, overhaul and maintenance services like, auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, environmental control systems, wireless connectivity services, electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware and software, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, management and technical services, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, aircraft wheels and brakes, repair and overhaul services, turbochargers and thermal systems. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions and technologies that help owners of homes stay connected and in control of their comfort, security and energy use such as controls and displays for heating, cooling, indoor air quality, ventilation, humidification combustion, lighting and home automation; advanced software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for measuring pressure, air flow, temperature and electrical current; products, services and solutions for measurement, regulation, control and metering of gases and electricity; metering and communications systems for water utilities and industries; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. It provides process solutions in automation control, instrumentation, advanced software, and related services for the oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, industrial power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, biofuels, life sciences, and metals, minerals and mining industries. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software and connected solutions which include personal protection equipment and footwear designed for work, play and outdoor activities. It also offers gas detection technology, mobile devices and software for computing, data collection and thermal printing; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls for sensing and productivity solutions; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. The company was founded by Albert M. Butz in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.