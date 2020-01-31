Honeywell International (HON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan gave Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.34, close to its 52-week high of $184.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Albany International, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

Honeywell International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Honeywell International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.09 billion and net profit of $1.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.73 billion and had a net profit of $1.72 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.