Honeywell International (HON) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Honeywell International (HON), Linnet Deily, sold shares of HON for $358.6K.

Following Linnet Deily’s last HON Sell transaction on April 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.7%. In addition to Linnet Deily, one other HON executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $184.06 and a one-year low of $150.38. HON’s market cap is $128.8B and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.47.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $358.6K worth of HON shares and purchased $715.1K worth of HON shares. The insider sentiment on Honeywell International has been positive according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Linnet Deily's trades have generated a 0.9% average return based on past transactions.

