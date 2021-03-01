Homology Medicines (FIXX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.7% and a 63.0% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Fate Therapeutics.

Homology Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, which is a 161.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.38 and a one-year low of $8.70. Currently, Homology Medicines has an average volume of 600.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIXX in relation to earlier this year.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.