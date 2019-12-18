Homology Medicines (FIXX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00, which is a 64.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Homology Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.8 million.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.