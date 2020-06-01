Homology Medicines (FIXX) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

In a report released yesterday, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Homology Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75.

Based on Homology Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $588K and GAAP net loss of $35.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $270K and had a GAAP net loss of $23.85 million.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.