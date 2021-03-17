Homology Medicines (FIXX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler assigned a Buy rating to Homology Medicines (FIXX) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.04, close to its 52-week low of $8.70.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Homology Medicines with a $23.67 average price target, a 135.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Homology Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $980K and GAAP net loss of $29.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $563K and had a GAAP net loss of $24.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIXX in relation to earlier this year.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.