HomeStreet (HMST) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on HomeStreet (HMST), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 38.8% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HomeStreet with a $30.33 average price target.

HomeStreet’s market cap is currently $544.6M and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HMST in relation to earlier this year.

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family mortgage loans for sale in the secondary markets. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.