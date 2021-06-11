Home Depot (HD) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Home Depot (HD). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $308.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 74.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $353.31 average price target.

Home Depot’s market cap is currently $326.8B and has a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -61.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which sells building materials, home decor, flooring, appliances, lawn and garden products, tools and other merchandise. It also offers installation services as well as tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.

