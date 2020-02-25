Home Depot (HD) Receives a Hold from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Elizabeth Lane Suzuki from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Home Depot (HD), with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $239.70, close to its 52-week high of $247.36.

Suzuki has an average return of 15.6% when recommending Home Depot.

According to TipRanks.com, Suzuki is ranked #4223 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $244.71 average price target, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $224.00 price target.

Home Depot’s market cap is currently $261.5B and has a P/E ratio of 23.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -241.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

