Home Depot (HD) Receives a Hold from CFRA

In a report released today, Ken Leon from CFRA maintained a Hold rating on Home Depot (HD), with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.38, close to its 52-week high of $247.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $247.21, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $224.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $247.36 and a one-year low of $179.52. Currently, Home Depot has an average volume of 4.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

