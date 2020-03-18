Home Depot (HD) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD), with a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

Home Depot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.82, a 49.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Nomura also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $251.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Home Depot’s market cap is currently $189.4B and has a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -174.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.