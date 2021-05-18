Home Depot (HD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Barclays gave Home Depot (NYSE: HD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $316.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 82.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $355.85, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $375.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Home Depot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.26 billion and net profit of $2.86 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.78 billion and had a net profit of $2.48 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which sells building materials, home decor, flooring, appliances, lawn and garden products, tools and other merchandise. It also offers installation services as well as tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.