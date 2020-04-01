Home Depot (HD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Raymond James gave Home Depot (NYSE: HD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $179.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $242.47 average price target, implying a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $247.36 and a one-year low of $140.64. Currently, Home Depot has an average volume of 6.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products. It offers home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.