Home Depot (HD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Morgan Stanley gave Home Depot (NYSE: HD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Nomura. Analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot today and set a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.57, close to its 52-week low of $140.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Home Depot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $246.00, representing a 60.6% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $247.36 and a one-year low of $140.63. Currently, Home Depot has an average volume of 5.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

