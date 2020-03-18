Home Depot (HD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital gave Home Depot (NYSE: HD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.36, close to its 52-week low of $155.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $248.76 average price target, which is a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Nomura also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $251.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $247.36 and a one-year low of $155.00. Currently, Home Depot has an average volume of 5.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.