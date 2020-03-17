Home Depot (HD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Morgan Stanley gave Home Depot (NYSE: HD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Karen Short maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot yesterday and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.96, close to its 52-week low of $163.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Loblaw Companies, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $256.35 average price target, implying a 40.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Nomura also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $251.00 price target.

Home Depot’s market cap is currently $179.9B and has a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -166.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

