Home Depot (HD) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Ken Leon from CFRA upgraded Home Depot (HD) to Buy, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $215.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Leon is ranked #867 out of 6215 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $257.66, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Based on Home Depot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.78 billion and net profit of $2.48 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.49 billion and had a net profit of $2.34 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

