Home Depot (HD) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD) yesterday and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $266.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 76.5% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $309.54 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $292.95 and a one-year low of $140.63. Currently, Home Depot has an average volume of 3.68M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Craig Menear, the Chairman & CEO of HD sold 95,274 shares for a total of $26,097,480.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products. It offers home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.