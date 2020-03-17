Home Depot (HD) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD) today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.96, close to its 52-week low of $163.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $254.51, which is a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Nomura also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $251.00 price target.

Home Depot’s market cap is currently $179.9B and has a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -166.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

