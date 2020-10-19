Home Bancshares (HOMB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on October 15, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Home Bancshares (HOMB), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 57.0% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Home Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

Based on Home Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $173 million and net profit of $69.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $72.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HOMB in relation to earlier this year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It primarily offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary – Centennial Bank. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.