Home Bancshares (HOMB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Home Bancshares (HOMB) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Home Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.25.

The company has a one-year high of $21.04 and a one-year low of $9.71. Currently, Home Bancshares has an average volume of 702.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HOMB in relation to earlier this year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It primarily offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary – Centennial Bank. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.