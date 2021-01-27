Home Bancorp (HBCP) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Home Bancorp (HBCP) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Home Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $37.80 and a one-year low of $18.57. Currently, Home Bancorp has an average volume of 12.26K.

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Home Bank, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank to provide loan services including one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.