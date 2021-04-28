Home Bancorp (HBCP) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Home Bancorp (HBCP) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.30, close to its 52-week high of $39.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 74.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Home Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Home Bancorp’s market cap is currently $323.4M and has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HBCP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Home Bank, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank to provide loan services including one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.