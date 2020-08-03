Hologic (HOLX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and BTIG gave Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Hologic today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hologic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.20, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Hologic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $823 million and net profit of $138 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $852 million and had a net profit of $93.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOLX in relation to earlier this year.

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following business segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a broad portfolio of breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital mammography systems, computer-aided detection, for mammography and minimally invasive breast biopsy devices, breast biopsy site markers, and breast biopsy guidance systems. The Diagnostics segment comprises Aptima family of Assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction techonolgy, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection assay and dual kinetic assat technologies, instrumentation, and Invader Chemistry Platform. The Medical Aesthetics segment offers SculpSure; PicoSure, MedLite, and RevLite; and MonaLisa Touch. The GYN Surgical segment encompasses the NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and the MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System. The Skeletal Health segment covers the discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometry system, an ultrasound-based osteoporosis assessment product, and Fluoroscan mini C-arm imaging products. The company was founded by S. David Ellenbogen and Jay A. Stein in 1986 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.