Hologic (HOLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Hologic (HOLX) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.81, close to its 52-week high of $55.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $53.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.25 and a one-year low of $26.49. Currently, Hologic has an average volume of 2.99M.

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following business segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a broad portfolio of breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital mammography systems, computer-aided detection, for mammography and minimally invasive breast biopsy devices, breast biopsy site markers, and breast biopsy guidance systems. The Diagnostics segment comprises Aptima family of Assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction techonolgy, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection assay and dual kinetic assat technologies, instrumentation, and Invader Chemistry Platform. The Medical Aesthetics segment offers SculpSure; PicoSure, MedLite, and RevLite; and MonaLisa Touch. The GYN Surgical segment encompasses the NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and the MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System. The Skeletal Health segment covers the discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometry system, an ultrasound-based osteoporosis assessment product, and Fluoroscan mini C-arm imaging products. The company was founded by S. David Ellenbogen and Jay A. Stein in 1986 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.