Hologic (HOLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released today, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hologic (HOLX), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.63, close to its 52-week high of $53.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 67.5% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Agilent, and Quidel.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hologic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.75, a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.74 and a one-year low of $40.81. Currently, Hologic has an average volume of 2.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOLX in relation to earlier this year.

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following business segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.