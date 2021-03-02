Hologic (HOLX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Hologic (HOLX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 72.5% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intersect ENT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hologic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.29, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hologic’s market cap is currently $19.23B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -29.01.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following business segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a broad portfolio of breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital mammography systems, computer-aided detection, for mammography and minimally invasive breast biopsy devices, breast biopsy site markers, and breast biopsy guidance systems. The Diagnostics segment comprises Aptima family of Assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction techonolgy, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection assay and dual kinetic assat technologies, instrumentation, and Invader Chemistry Platform. The Medical Aesthetics segment offers SculpSure; PicoSure, MedLite, and RevLite; and MonaLisa Touch. The GYN Surgical segment encompasses the NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and the MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System. The Skeletal Health segment covers the discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometry system, an ultrasound-based osteoporosis assessment product, and Fluoroscan mini C-arm imaging products. The company was founded by S. David Ellenbogen and Jay A. Stein in 1986 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Read More on HOLX: