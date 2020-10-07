Hollyfrontier (HFC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.13, close to its 52-week low of $18.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Hollyfrontier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.27, which is a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.88 and a one-year low of $18.38. Currently, Hollyfrontier has an average volume of 2.69M.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries. The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment offers base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties, and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward which includes includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. The HEP segment relates to all of the operations of HEP. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.