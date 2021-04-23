Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on April 21, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), with a price target of NOK25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.79, close to its 52-week high of $17.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 84.8% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Post, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hoegh LNG Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $16.33.

Hoegh LNG Partners’ market cap is currently $528.8M and has a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.12.

Höegh LNG Partners LP own and operates floating storage and re?gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace. The Joint Venture FSRUs segment deals with financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The company was founded on April 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.