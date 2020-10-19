Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on October 12, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), with a price target of NOK24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 32.0% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DHT Holdings, Frontline, and Euronav.

Hoegh LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.67, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Hoegh LNG Partners’ market cap is currently $379.8M and has a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.81.

Höegh LNG Partners LP own and operates floating storage and re?gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace. The Joint Venture FSRUs segment deals with financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The company was founded on April 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.