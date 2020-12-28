Hms Holdings (HMSY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report released today, Steven Halper from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hms Holdings (HMSY) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.59, close to its 52-week high of $36.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $36.71, a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Hms Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $165 million and net profit of $18.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $147 million and had a net profit of $21.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HMSY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2020, Craig Callen, a Director at HMSY bought 3,530 shares for a total of $75,401.

HMS Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of cost containment solutions in the healthcare marketplace. It uses healthcare data technology, analytics, and related services to deliver coordination of benefits, payment, population risk intelligence, care management, and consumer engagement solutions to help payers reduce costs, and improve healthcare outcomes. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.