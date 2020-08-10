Hms Holdings (HMSY) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings (HMSY), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hms Holdings with a $35.00 average price target, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Hms Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $171 million and net profit of $12.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $19.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HMSY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Greg Aunan, the SVP & CAO of HMSY sold 32,459 shares for a total of $864,383.

HMS Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of cost containment solutions in the healthcare marketplace. It uses healthcare data technology, analytics, and related services to deliver coordination of benefits, payment, population risk intelligence, care management, and consumer engagement solutions to help payers reduce costs, and improve healthcare outcomes. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.