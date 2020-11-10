Hms Holdings (HMSY) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Hms Holdings (HMSY) on November 6 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.49.

Hms Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75.

Hms Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.63B and has a P/E ratio of 41.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HMSY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Craig Callen, a Director at HMSY bought 3,530 shares for a total of $75,401.

HMS Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of cost containment solutions in the healthcare marketplace. It uses healthcare data technology, analytics, and related services to deliver coordination of benefits, payment, population risk intelligence, care management, and consumer engagement solutions to help payers reduce costs, and improve healthcare outcomes. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.