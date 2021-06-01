HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HVBTF) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage with a Buy rating on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HVBTF) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Mawson Infrastructure Group, and Magic Software Enterprises.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.32.

The company has a one-year high of $5.75 and a one-year low of $0.20. Currently, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has an average volume of 2.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HVBTF in relation to earlier this year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. engages in building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. It also involves in the production of mined cryptocurrency like Ethereum around the clock. Its project include Iceland Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.