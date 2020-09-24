Himax Technologies (HIMX) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report issued on September 21, Donnie Teng from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Himax Technologies (HIMX), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.36.

Teng has an average return of 3.7% when recommending Himax Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Teng is ranked #1519 out of 6928 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Himax Technologies with a $5.00 average price target.

Based on Himax Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $187 million and net profit of $1.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $169 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.15 million.

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.