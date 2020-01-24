Himax Technologies (HIMX) Gets a Sell Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Jun Zhang from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Sell rating on Himax Technologies (HIMX), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.85, close to its 52-week high of $4.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Zhang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Himax Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $3.81.

The company has a one-year high of $4.15 and a one-year low of $1.70. Currently, Himax Technologies has an average volume of 1.23M.

Himax Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and trade of semiconductors. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments.