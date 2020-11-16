Himax Technologies (HIMX) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Hold rating on Himax Technologies (HIMX) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 57.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Himax Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Himax Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $240 million and net profit of $8.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

Read More on HIMX: