Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.25, close to its 52-week high of $132.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $120.75 average price target, which is a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $132.69 and a one-year low of $62.47. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an average volume of 2.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is a hospitality company, which owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership.