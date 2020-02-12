Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.99, close to its 52-week high of $115.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 66.4% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $109.71 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ market cap is currently $31.87B and has a P/E ratio of 35.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -153.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.