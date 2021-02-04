Hillenbrand (HI) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Hillenbrand (HI) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.78, close to its 52-week high of $44.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 72.4% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Hillenbrand has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on February 2, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Hillenbrand’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $694 million and GAAP net loss of $7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $486 million and had a net profit of $24.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, FARRELL NICHOLAS R, the SVP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance of HI sold 1,437 shares for a total of $56,043.

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment offers machines used for compounding, extrusion, material handling, size reduction, screening, and flow control. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

