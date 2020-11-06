Hill-Rom (HRC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hill-Rom (HRC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hill-Rom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.33.

Hill-Rom’s market cap is currently $5.88B and has a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRC in relation to earlier this year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following business segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility, and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products; and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products, and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.