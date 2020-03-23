Hibbett Sports (HIBB) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Susquehanna

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna downgraded Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Hold, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.85, close to its 52-week low of $7.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.2% and a 39.5% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hibbett Sports is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50, implying a 77.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Hibbett Sports’ market cap is currently $170.7M and has a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.51.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps.