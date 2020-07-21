Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Hibbett Sports (HIBB), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Hibbett Sports has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hibbett Sports’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $270 million and GAAP net loss of $15.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a net profit of $27.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.