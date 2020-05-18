Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Receives a Hold from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Hold rating on Hibbett Sports (HIBB) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.0% and a 42.7% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hibbett Sports with a $14.50 average price target.

Based on Hibbett Sports’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $313 million and net profit of $6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $306 million and had a net profit of $6.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HIBB in relation to earlier this year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.