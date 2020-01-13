Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Hibbett Sports (HIBB), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Hibbett Sports has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hibbett Sports’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HIBB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps.