Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna upgraded Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Buy, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hibbett Sports is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.98 and a one-year low of $7.33. Currently, Hibbett Sports has an average volume of 563.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HIBB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.