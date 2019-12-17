HEXO (HEXO) Receives a Sell from CIBC

CIBC analyst John Zamparo reiterated a Sell rating on HEXO (HEXO) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17, close to its 52-week low of $1.56.

Zamparo has an average return of 13.8% when recommending HEXO.

According to TipRanks.com, Zamparo is ranked #5514 out of 5757 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $3.09, a 48.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, PI Financial also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.40 and a one-year low of $1.56. Currently, HEXO has an average volume of 5.04M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Read More on HEXO: